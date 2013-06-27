This Point From The Maria Sharapova Match Had Some Of The Most Ear-Splitting Shrieks We've Ever Heard

Maria Sharapova is the most high-profile shrieker in women’s tennis.
But Michelle Larcher De Brito — the 131st ranked player in the world who upset Maria today at Wimbledon — is no slouch when it comes to screaming as loud as she possibly can on every single point.
In the deciding game of the match, both players unleashed some ear-splitting shrieks. This one deuce point — two points before Larch De Brito won — was particularly ridiculous.
ESPN commentator Brad Gilbert called them the loudest shrieks he has ever heard on a tennis court.
Whenever someone makes a case to ban shrieking in tennis, this should be Exhibit A:
