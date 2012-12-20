The Name Of Shaquille O'Neal's New Vodka Brand Is Kind Of Amazing

Shaquille O’Neal has been very busy lately — The New York Post is reporting that the former LA Lakers star, rapper, and leading man of Kazaam has teamed up with Devotion Vodka to make his very own liquor line called “Luv Shaq.”



Shaq’s vodka will come in a coconut flavour, and is both sugar- and gluten-free. And as if this story couldn’t get better, the bottle will feature an image of O’Neal with giant wings on the label.

Shaquille isn’t the only celebrity to get in on the vodka business. His liquor is reportedly in direct competition with Ciroc Vodka endorsed by Sean “Diddy” Combs but “at a more competitive price,” according to The Post.

