Watch Shaquille O'Neal And Tracy McGrady Star In Crazy Chinese Beer Commercials

The NBA has recently partnered with Chinese beer makers Harbin Brewery and Sedrin Beer, and two beer advertisements starring forgotten superstars Shaquille O’Neal and Tracy McGrady are now circulating around the internet.



First, here’s Shaq getting his Harbin beer swiped from a small Chinese girl after a pickup game.



Tracy McGrady appears in a similarly wacky commercial for Sedrin Beer, whose official slogan is “Drink the Dragon.”

We hope both players were compensated properly for their performance.

