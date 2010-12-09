Shaquille O'Neal To Play In Turkey Next Year Says Guy In Turkey

Photo: wikimedia commons

Seref Yalcin, the general manager of Besiktas, the Turkish basketball team that Allen Iverson plays for, says that Shaquille O’Neal told him he’s coming to Turkey next year.Yalcin understands people might doubt his claim, but insists that it’s true:



‘Some people will still come out and said ‘Shaq won’t come to Turkey” Yalcin said. ‘But the chances are very high.’

Shaq does have a player option with the Boston Celtics next year, but with doubts that the season will start on time, or be held at all, it’s possible that he’s serious about continuing his career overseas.

