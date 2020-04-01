Shaquille O'Neal says he stopped visiting the zoo from 'Tiger King' after learning Joe Exotic was 'involved with all the stuff'

Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images ‘Do I own tigers personally at my house? No. But I love tigers,’ Shaquille O’Neal said, while discussing his surprise cameo in Netflix’s ‘Tiger King.’

Shaquille O’Neal was briefly featured in the first episode of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.”

On his podcast, Shaq explained that he had visited the Oklahoma zoo featured in the show on a few occassions because he loved tigers, but he did not have a relationship with the now-infamous Joe Exotic.

“Listen, people are going to make their own opinions, but, again, I was just a visitor. I met this guy – not my friend. Don’t know him,” O’Neal said of Exotic. “Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on.”

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal made a fairly surprising cameo in the first episode of Netflix’s documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,” leading some fans to question the extent of his relationship with the now-infamous Joe Exotic.

The show, which gives viewers an inside look at the culture of a private zoo, features Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, as its centrepiece in a wide cast of unbelievable, yet compelling, real-life characters. But with Exotic currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence on two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 charges of animal abuse, some basketball fans were left wondering how close O’Neal was with him.

On his podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal explained that while he was a fan of tigers, he was not close to Exotic himself. O’Neal said his first encounter with Exotic came out of curiosity after seeing a sign for a tiger sanctuary while driving between Dallas and Oklahoma City.

“So we go in there, and it’s a beautiful place, and the character that was there was Exotic Joe,” O’Neal said. “We’re there, and I dropped some donations for the tigers’ foods and all that. We take pictures with [the] tigers. We went back a couple times. Then we go back another time, and we found out that he’s involved with all the stuff, and then, actually, I stopped going.”

“I don’t harm tigers,” O’Neal said. “I love tigers. I love white tigers. Do I put donations to these zoos to help these tigers out? I do it all the time. Do I own tigers personally at my house? No. But I love tigers. Listen, people are going to make their own opinions, but again, I was just a visitor. I met this guy – not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on.”

Shaq is a larger than life character in his own right, but for basketball fans, it’s likely comforting news that his relationship with Joe Exotic was minimal.

