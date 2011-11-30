SHAQUILLE O'NEAL: Kobe Bryant Is 'The Greatest Laker Of All-Time'

AP



Shaquille O’Neal’s called former teammate Kobe Bryant a lot of things.And they were mostly, how should we say it, less than cordial.

But in another promotion for his autobiography, Shaq Uncut, the former Lakers centre joined the set of KTLA and shocked the co-hosts with his thoughts on Bryant’s Lakers legacy.

“Based on what he’s done, he’s probably the greatest Laker of all time,” O’Neal said. “If he gets another championship, he’ll tie with Kareem. That will put him up there.”

To Shaq’s credit, despite all the verbal spats between the former teammates, he has never questioned Bryant’s talent or tenacity.

We look forward to Shaq’s commentary on Bryant all-season long as he forms the ultimate tag-team with Charles Barkley on the TNT set.

