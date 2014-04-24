Shaq's LinkedIn Profile Is Perfect

Shaq has worn many important hats since retiring from the NBA and his LinkedIn profile describes his achievements perfectly (via @tokulski).

Shaq simply calls himself an owner of a lot of companies.

Shaq goes on to explain what he does at “A lot of different companies. Inc.”:

“I’m working on a lot of different ventures. My best asset is that I am proven to lead teams to championships. I mean multiple championships.”

Slate has confirmed that this is Shaq’s real account on LinkedIn.

In reality, Shaq is an NBA analyst for TNT, runs The Comedy Shaq YouTube channel, helped create the ShaqDown Android and IPhone App video game, and hosts Cartoon Network’s Hall of Game.

