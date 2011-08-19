Shaq, Venus Williams, Apollo Ono, And Eli Manning To Represent OREO's Fattiest Cookie Yet

Four all-star athletes, Shaq, Venus Williams, Apollo Ono, and Eli Manning, are set to represent the Triple-Double OREO, a brand new, super fatty cookie (NYDN via Zagat).



The OREO has three layers of cookie, and two layers of filling, both chocolate and vanilla, and it has 100 calories and 4.5 grams of fat.

Watch the athletes talk about the “dunking contest” here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.