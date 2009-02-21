Shaq Uses A Google Android Phone

Sorry, Apple, Microsoft, or BlackBerry fans. Phoenix Suns star Shaquille O’Neal is using a Google (GOOG) Android G1 these days, according to a guy named Jesse Bearden who met Shaq in a diner this week.

“I know it’s dorky man, but can I get a pic with you?” I asked, slightly intimidated.

“Of course” he said, “Pull up a seat” The behemoth slid over and patted the booth next to him. As I pulled out my phone to take a picture he snatched it out of my hand and inspected it.

“What’s this got? Windows Mobile?”

“Um… yeah”

He gave it the once over before handing it back and showing off his Google Phone. We talked for a bit, and snapped a photo for both Sean and me before shaking hands and returning to our table. I almost got the feeling he wanted us to hang out, but we didn’t really want to push our luck.

“Make sure you put that on your web page” he said as we walked away.

