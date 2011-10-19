Shaq Really Wants To Bring An NBA Team To Newark

Photo: AP

Shaquille O’Neal has a lot of time on his hands right now. He no longer plays basketball. And, as the newest TNT NBA analyst, he doesn’t have any basketball to talk about. So he spoke with the New York Times about a litany of topics. The most interesting of which is his desire to bring an NBA team to Newark, New Jersey. Seriously.



When asked if he plans to buy an NBA team someday:

“Yes. And I’m looking forward to bringing a team to Newark. I haven’t spoken to Mayor Booker about it yet, but I’m working on it. I know Newark can support an NBA team.”

Shaq is from Newark. So that makes sense. But New Jersey’s current team – the Nets (a team Shaq hadn’t heard of, according to this interview) – averaged just over 14,000 people per game last season. So his belief that Newark could support its own team doesn’t make sense.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.