Shaq And Lamar Odom Are Being Sued For Endorsing Those Bogus PowerBalance Bracelets

Photo: AP Images

NBA ballers Shaquille O’Neal and Lamar Odom are being sued for endorsing PowerBalance bracelets, according to RadarOnline.com.PowerBalance, you might recall, was forced to admit that their holographic bracelets, especially popular among NBA athletes, don’t actually improve strength, balance, or flexibility, despite promises to the contrary. Somehow, that didn’t stop NBA players from continuing to wear the product.



Exactly one week after admitting the bracelets were bogus, PowerBalance won the naming rights to the Sacramento Kings arena. Yep, it’s truly that pervasive in NBA circles.

Now, duped consumers are suing the company and the athletes that endorse it. But, as Kurt Helin of ProBasketballTalk notes, naming these well-known NBA players in the suit is probably just a publicity stunt engineered to force the company to settle. Still, we can’t help but think that any moment from now, NBA commish David Stern will lay down his iron fist on PowerBalance and ban the jewelry.

We’ve run out of mystical, holographic bracelet jokes after our last two posts on the company, but don’t let that stop you from running wild with them in the comment section.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.