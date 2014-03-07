Shaq Will Follow You On Instagram If You Fund His New Video Game For $US500

Shaquille O’Neal has teamed up with gaming studio Big Deez Productions to launch a campaign on Indiegogo aimed at making a sequel to the 1994 fighting game, Shaq-Fu.

The original 90s version was a cult-classic and well-known for being pretty awful, but the campaign claims that this modern take would be an “instant classic.” The idea of the game is to play as Shaq and beat your enemies up.

The funding goal for the video game is $US450,000 and the campaign lasts until April 20.

Some of the rewards you can get are ridiculous. For example, if you contribute $US500, Shaq will follow you on Instagram and like and comment on your pictures. “Who knows?” the site reads, “You might even become friends.”

Check out the teaser video for the game:

