Shaq: I'm Not Bored With Twitter

Earlier, we wondered if Phoenix Suns star Shaquille O’Neal was getting bored with Twitter — his tweets per days fell 89% in January from November.



Nope, Shaq says, via Twitter.

Why do we care? As we noted earlier, getting more real-world celebrities using Twitter could be one way for Twitter to attract more mainstream users to its service. If Twitter is going to become the next big Internet utility — and worth more than the $500 million Facebook reportedly offered for it — it needs to become popular beyond tech geeks.

