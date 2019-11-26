Inside Shaq's stunning California home that just hit the market

Crisnet The 5,217 square-foot home in Bell Canyon, California, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, a media room, and much more.

Shaq’s beautiful California home just hit the market.

Located in the Los Angeles-adjacent gated community of Bell Canyon, the 5,217 square-foot home has a number of features fit for NBA royalty.

The foyer is large, elegant, and open. It’s safe to say the 7-foot-1 centre-turned-TV analyst would have no issue feeling comfortable with the home’s tall ceilings.

The stunning kitchen is similarly bright and airy.

And there’s a breakfast nook off to the side that overlooks the yard.

On the other side, there’s a small family room with a flat-screen TV and fireplace.

And, yeah, the fridge looks like it holds enough food to feed Shaq.

The dining room has enough seating for a small team.

As does this living room, which is one of many throughout the home.

Here’s another that’s located just off of the foyer.

Shaq’s home office is located just around the corner.

If the big man needs some inspiration, all he has to do is look up at his giant portrait.

As you head up the stairs, you’ll find more Shaq iconography.

There are five bedrooms at Shaq’s place.

This master bedroom has a comfortable-looking sitting area off to the side.

And the en suite bathroom is humungous.

The double vanities provide lots of extra space and a TV ensures you won’t miss your favourite shows during a bathroom break.

The outside of the house is similarly impressive.

The luxurious heated pool and jacuzzi are perfect for entertaining.

And the manicured lawn completes a picture-perfect Southern Californian yard. A community centre, state-of-the-art gym, and tennis courts are located a short walk away.

The home is listed for $US2.5 million.

But it’s one of multiple Shaq has to his name. Earlier this year, he put his Florida mansion on the market for a whopping $US22 million.

Read more: Shaq is selling his lakeside Florida mansion for $US22 million, and it comes with a 17-car garage and a 6,000-square-foot basketball court – here’s a look inside

But he purchased an eight-bedroom compound in the greater Atlanta area back in 2016.

