This Photo Of Shaq And His Girlfriend Will Give You Some Perspective On How Large NBA Players Really Are

Here’s a crazy-looking picture of Shaquille O’Neal walking with his girlfriend, Nikki “Hoopz” Alexander.



When he’s surrounded by other basketball players, it’s easy to lose sight of how big Shaq really is. It’s not until he’s next to a normal-sized person that you get some perspective.

Hoopz is 5’3″, according to videostunners.com (very NSFW), which isn’t even that short.

Shaq is 7’1″.

Hoopz is an aspiring celebrity who has appeared on shows such as flavour of Love.

