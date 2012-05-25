Actually, Shaq Would Much Rather OWN The Orlando Magic

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Many are shaking their heads today at the report that the Orlando Magic will interview Shaquille O’Neal next week to be their next general manager. But according to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, it is Shaq that is pushing for the job, but that he has little interest in that specific position, and ultimately wants to own the team…Shaq is interested in talking to them. And they are going to do the courtesy of talking to him as well. Shaquille O’Neal is interested in being an owner. Shaquille O’Neal is not interested in sitting behind a desk being a GM. He might have the title, but somebody else is going to be doing the work…In his perfect world, he would be an owner for the Orlando Magic.



There is no indication that Rich DeVos wants to sell the team. However, the 85-year old is now bound to a wheelchair, and Shaq could be angling to be in position should the owner decide to sell all or part of the club.

