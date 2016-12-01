Shaq says Donald Trump won the election 'fair and square' and that it is time to give him a chance

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on Wednesday weighed in on the ongoing election recount efforts, saying that Donald Trump won “fair and square” and that it’s now time to give the former reality TV star a chance as president.

“Now that he’s president-elect, you just hope that he can make the world a better place. He won fair and square. We have to give him a chance,” O’Neal told ITK, according to the Hill. “There’s no need talking about recounts and this and that.”

He added: “We have a process that’s been going on forever. And whoever wins, you just hope he does what he says he’s going to do. You know, candidate Trump promised a lot of people a lot of things.”

O’Neal is far from the only former NBA player to speak out about the result of the election. In the immediate aftermath of the election, Jalen Rose speculated that many NBA teams would choose to not visit the Trump White House after winning a championship. LeBron James said that he stayed up until 4 a.m. on the night of the election, and called the result “very difficult.”

Shaq, on the other hand, seems to be working toward a more optimistic approach.

