Shaq Blames Obama For Rajon Rondo’s Shooting Woes

Photo: AP Images

Shaquille O’Neal seems to think Rajon Rondo’s poor shooting stems from Barak Obama making fun of him.In an excerpt from Shaq’s new book, Shaq Uncut:



The President turns to Ray, points at Rondo, and says, “Hey, Ray, why don’t you teach this kid how to shoot?” Everyone starts laughing.

KG told me he saw the look on Rondo’s face and the kid was devastated, embarrassed. Dissed by the President, even though I’m sure Obama didn’t mean any harm. Rondo smiled and went along with all of it, but KG told me he could see it in his eyes. It bothered Rondo. It killed him.

Shaq believes those statements directly affected the “sensitive” Rondo. “I’m sure of it,” he said.



