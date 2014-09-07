Shaq Has Applied For A Job As A Reserve Police Officer In Florida

AP n this photo provided by Officer.com, Miami Heat’s Shaquille O’Neal, left, checks out the ‘Mosquito’ handgun.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has applied for a job as a reserve police officer in Doral, Florida, the Miami Herald reports.

Shaq will have to go through a series of physical and psychological tests and be certified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement if he wants the job, according to the Herald.

But Shaq does haven an in with the police chief — he worked with Shaq in 2005 when he was a reserve police officer in Miami Beach.

Shaq has also worked as a reserve police officer in Los Angeles and other parts of Florida.

He spent a year training for his position as a reserve officer in Miami Beach, according to the Associated Press. He only got paid $US1 a year for that job, but he got to carry a gun, wear a badge, and make arrests.

And it’s not all for show — when Shaq worked in Miami Beach in 2005, he helped an officer arrest a suspect for a hate crime when he saw a man throw a bottle at someone and yell anti-gay slurs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.