Our favourite athlete-celebrity couple, Shaq and Hoopz, have broken up, according to the Boston Globe.



The two made for the best photo-ops because of the extreme difference in their size.

We’ll miss seeing them together, let’s reminisce:

Photo: twitter.com

Photo: TwitPic

