Why Was A Newsweek Staff Writer Trying To Help Shaq Hook Up With Models (And Rihanna) In 2008?

The Miami New Times published leaked e-mails between Shaquille O’Neal and Newsweek staff writer Allison Samuels today.The e-mails are from 2008, and depict a strange relationship where Samuels was attempting to hook up Shaq with various models. But Shaq only wanted to hook up with her and Rihanna.



Rihanna was 19 at the time. Here’s the bit about her:

Samuels: What about Gabrielle [Union] and Dwyane [Wade]?

Shaq: He gottem all I want u or rihanna

Samuels: Rihanna is too young_19– she is just legal and you know I’m very chatty and you said you didn’t like that!!!!!

Shaq: Yeah but I told u had a crush on me and u wouldnt chat about us i kn o u

Samuels: No_I’m chatty in a relationship_not to others. You just decided I had a crush on you huh?? When did you decide that?

Earlier e-mails have Shaq turning down Samuels’ attempts to connect him with models Sessilee Lopez and Robinne Lee.

Samuels, who sent the messages on her Newsweek e-mail address, met Shaq while covering the Lakers, and helped write his mother’s autobiography.

Shaq retired from the NBA in June. We’ll have to see if Newsweek will put Samuels out of a job as well.

