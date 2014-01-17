I Bought A 3D-Printed Wallet From Shapeways And It's Awesome

ScreenshotThe Shapeways home page.
I’ve never owned a 3D-printed anything,so I leapt at the chance to spend a Shapeways gift card on myself and buy a new wallet.
Shapeways is a New York-based 3D printing marketplace. Designers, artisans and anyone who’s handy in laying out three-dimensional objects can sell wares of their own design through Shapeways. It’s a lot like Etsy crossed with a 3D printer.
Here’s what happened when I took to the site in search of a new wallet.
Clicking on it brings up pictures, info, colour choices and pricing. I'm sold, so let's add it to the cart.
Once complete, you get to monitor the progress of your item as it goes from processing to fabrication to shipping.
