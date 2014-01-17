I Bought A 3D-Printed Wallet From Shapeways And It's Awesome

Dylan Love
Screen Shot 2014 01 16 at 11.40.48 AMScreenshotThe Shapeways home page.

I’ve never owned a 3D-printed anything,so I leapt at the chance to spend a Shapeways gift card on myself and buy a new wallet.

Shapeways is a New York-based 3D printing marketplace. Designers, artisans and anyone who’s handy in laying out three-dimensional objects can sell wares of their own design through Shapeways. It’s a lot like Etsy crossed with a 3D printer.

Here’s what happened when I took to the site in search of a new wallet.

Here's the home page at Shapeways.com.

I need a new wallet, so let's see what's what.

The one on the right has my eye.

Clicking on it brings up pictures, info, colour choices and pricing. I'm sold, so let's add it to the cart.

Select your shipping options (I happened to have a gift card, hence the $US0 total).

This reminds me of buying something from Amazon.

An email arrives to confirm the order.

Once complete, you get to monitor the progress of your item as it goes from processing to fabrication to shipping.

A few days later, a box!

My 3D-printed wallet is inside.

And here it is in my hand after a few days' use.

