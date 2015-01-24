Artists Made This Giant Gif That Can Be Seen With Satellites

Pierre Bienaimé
Gif fiti art Rio de Janeiro visible from space painting 2YouTube

Artists don’t usually have access to satellite imagery to help them in their creations.

But when a British artist was given that chance, the result was a massive gif cobbled together from photos taken from space.

INSA, as he calls himself, is the brains behind the gigantic project, which is really a large-scale version of an “gif-iti,” an art form he pioneered.

“Gif-iti is an idea that I came up with,” INSA explains in a video about the project.

“I paint a wall, take a photo, repaint a wall, take a photo, do this until I’ve got a smooth motion to then upload these images into a computer, make them into an animated gif.”

Here’s an example of what that looks like, made by INSA himself:

ACAB well maybe not All, Most- MCAB…….. Another close up of the ‘Cycle Of Futility’ piece

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.