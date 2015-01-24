Artists Made This Giant Gif That Can Be Seen With Satellites

Artists don’t usually have access to satellite imagery to help them in their creations.

But when a British artist was given that chance, the result was a massive gif cobbled together from photos taken from space.

INSA, as he calls himself, is the brains behind the gigantic project, which is really a large-scale version of an “gif-iti,” an art form he pioneered.

“Gif-iti is an idea that I came up with,” INSA explains in a video about the project.

“I paint a wall, take a photo, repaint a wall, take a photo, do this until I’ve got a smooth motion to then upload these images into a computer, make them into an animated gif.”

Here’s an example of what that looks like, made by INSA himself: