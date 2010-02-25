Apple Working On How To Bring Touchscreen To Desktops

Earlier this week, we learned Apple is hiring engineers to help it port the touchscreen-friendly iPhone OS into more gadgets.



Now, thanks to patents uncovered by MacRumors, we’ve got an idea what kind of other gadgets Apple is thinking about: Desktops.

MacRumors found a patent application called “Shape Deteccting Input Device.” From 2004, It features the illustration on the right.

MacRumors says the application “proposes that a touch screen could be used not only as a pointer/input device but also a shape recognition device to essentially take the place of a key/lock system.”

Whether we see this feature in the wild ever or not, make no mistake: Apple (AAPL) is actively working on making computing less of a keyboard and mouse experience, and more one that involves your fingers. (And why not make desktops more like the iPhone? People are buying iPhones and iPod touches like crazy.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.