Texas Actress Charged With Sending Ricin Letters To Obama And Bloomberg

A Texas actress has been arrested for allegedly sending ricin-laced letters to both President Obama and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, NBC News reports.



According to federal officials, two weeks ago Shannon Rogers Guess Richardson called the Federal Bureau of Investigation claiming her husband Army veteran Nathanial Richardson sent the letters.

Investigators are now saying she sent the letters.

The Associated Press reports FBI agents seen wearing hazardous material suits were going in and out of her New Boston, Texas home Wednesday outside of Dallas.

A look at her profile on movie database IMDB shows the actress goes by name Shannon Guess in Hollywood.

Richardson has played uncredited roles in “The Blind Side” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Nathaniel Richardson’s attorney John Delk told AP his client is cooperating in the investigation.

“There are a lot of factors I’m aware of that indicate (Nathaniel Richardson) was set up in this deal by her,” said Delk said.

He added that Richardson is reportedly pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child in October.

Letters testing positive for ricin were sent to both Obama and Mayor Bloomberg back in May.

According to NBC New York, the letter sent to Bloomberg read as follows:

“You will have to kill me and my family before you get my guns. Anyone who wants to come to my house will get shot in the face. The right to bear arms is my constitutional God given right and I will exercise that right till the day I die.”

