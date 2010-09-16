Shanna Orlich, The Other Woman Suing Goldman Sachs For Gender Discrimination

Today three women brought a lawsuit against Goldman Sachs for discriminating against women in performance evaluations, compensation, promotions, business opportunities, and professional support.

One of the women, Shanna Orlich, pictured, was/is an associate who trades distressed credit.

She joins Christina Chen-Oster, who’s leading the lawsuit, brought today in Federal Court.

Lisa Parisi, the third, was named a managing director in 2003.

Her resume, via LinkedIn:

