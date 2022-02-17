Shanna Moakler says she’s had ‘a lot of miscommunications’ with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, and they’re not speaking right now

Shanna Moakler, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Gotham/GC Images

Shanna Moakler told Insider she’s had “a lot of miscommunications” with ex Travis Barker.

She doesn’t speak to him or his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian right now but is open to it “maybe down the road.”

She said Lamar Odom talked about wanting to marry Khloé Kardashian again, which was “very sweet.”

Former Playboy model Shanna Moakler isn’t speaking to Travis Barker or Kourtney Kardashian at the moment, but she might someday.

Moakler, who became the most recent celebrity eliminated from CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother” season three on Monday, told Insider on Wednesday that she doesn’t speak to her ex-husband Barker or his new fiancée Kourtney Kardashian right now because there have “been a lot of miscommunications” between them. As a result, Moakler said, they decided to “give each other space.”

Moakler and the Blink-182 drummer first met in 2002, Elite Daily reported. The pair had a Disney-themed wedding in 2004, then divorced in 2008, but reportedly continued to live together to raise their kids until about 2016.

Barker and Moakler have two children together, Landon and Alabama Barker, and the musician remains close to his former stepdaughter, Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whose biological father is former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Moakler told Insider that making their kids a priority and putting them first “has always been the one thing” that she and Barker “do agree on.”

As of now, she told Insider she’s open to talking to Barker “maybe down the road in the future.”

Moakler and Barker during happier times in 2004. Denise Truscello/WireImage

The model, who once starred in a reality show with her ex called “Meet the Barkers,” has had a complicated relationship with the Kardashian family long before Barker got engaged to Kourtney.

In 2008, E! News reported that Kim Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest that she had a “little altercation” with Moakler on Seacrest’s KIIS-FM show. “Shanna came over and kind of just said a few things and threw a drink,” Kim said, per E! News. “I was just a little bit caught off guard. It kind of hit my leg.”

Kim said at the time that she thought Moakler was reacting to rumors that Kim was dating Barker, though she was unclear why the drink was thrown.

Shanna Moakler on ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’ Screen Grab/CBS

Moakler couldn’t escape the Kardashian family inside the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. Lamar Odom, the ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian, was another contestant this season. Moakler told Insider that Odom, who’s still in the game, talked about how “he would love to marry” Khloé again, which she described as “very sweet.”

She said Odom was “aware” that his ex’s sister Kourtney is now engaged to Moakler’s ex-husband. “But we didn’t really talk too much about the Kardashian family,” she added.

