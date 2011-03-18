WATCH: Shania Twain Is Launching A Reality Show On Oprah's New Network

Shania Twain is launching a reality show called ‘Why Not?’ on Oprah’s new network OWN this May.



The show will focus on the singer’s life “in the wake of her unexpected divorce as she travels the country on tour that will benefit her career as much as it will her mental well-being.”

Twain split from her producer husband Mutt Lange after it was revealed he’d had an affair with her best friend. Earlier this year Twain married the former husband of her (presumably) former best friend.

The tour will apparently follow Twain around the country “from revisiting her childhood home to working with grief counselors” and sings, though there is no singing in the preview below.

Recent ratings reveal that OWN is struggling to maintain its initial viewership, something the network blamed on lack of enough original programming. So: Enter Shania.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.