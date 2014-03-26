Take A Tour Of The New Luxury Hotel Inside London's Shard

A new luxury hotel, the Shangri-La at the Shard,is set to open inside The Shard, one of London’s most talked-about buildings.

The 5-star hotel will be home to two restaurants, an impressive collection of artwork, an indoor infinity pool, and London’s highest bar, GŎNG, located on their 52nd floor.

The Shangri-La at the Shard is currently accepting reservations, though it doesn’t officially open until May 6th. Rates start around $US740 per night, and go as high as $US3,700 per night for a deluxe suite.

