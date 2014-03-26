Take A Tour Of The New Luxury Hotel Inside London's Shard

Alyson Penn
Shangri la The Shard

A new luxury hotel, the Shangri-La at the Shard,is set to open inside The Shard, one of London’s most talked-about buildings.

The 5-star hotel will be home to two restaurants, an impressive collection of artwork, an indoor infinity pool, and London’s highest bar, GŎNG, located on their 52nd floor.

The Shangri-La at the Shard is currently accepting reservations, though it doesn’t officially open until May 6th. Rates start around $US740 per night, and go as high as $US3,700 per night for a deluxe suite.

The Shangri-La hotel will occupy the 34th to 52nd floors of Renzo Piano's iconic building, making it the tallest hotel in Western Europe.

The hotel will have 202 rooms and 17 suites, which will include personal butler service.

Guests will take an elevator up to the 34th floor to enter the lobby.

Every room and suite has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city.

Suites have their own separate living areas.

And some suites even have separate dining areas.

All the rooms and suites have Asian-inspired decor. (Shangri-La is a Hong Kong-based hotel group.)

Guests can take in incredible city views while swimming laps in the 52nd-floor infinity pool.

Also located on the 52nd floor, GŎNG will be the highest bar in London.

