Incredible Images From The Chinese Village That Violently Rebelled Against Developer's Land Grab

A general view of is seen of Shangpu village in China’s southern Guangdong province March 11, 2013.

Photo: REUTERS/James Pomfret

Shangpu, a small village on China’s southern coast, became the focus of international attention in the past few days when it’s residents rebelled against an apparent land grab.According to the BBC, the situation began when a group of men turned up in the village of 3,000 or so, and attempted to force the residents to sell their farmland to a developer.



Locals said that their unelected village chief had illegally signed the a land deal on their behalf, and took to the streets. Soon the village was in complete chaos.

According to Chinese state media, order has now been restored and police have removed make-shift roadblocks from the town. Witnesses told the Daily Telegraph that 3,000 police officers had descended on the town, and at least 60 villagers were injured in the battle.

While the villagers don’t have their land back yet, they have at least a partial victory — the village chief who sold the land has been arrested, and local officials have reportedly agreed to scrap the deal.

