Shanghai Made Its Own, Grimly Delicious Version Of The Giant Rubber Duck

We’ve called out Chinese cities for copying the giant Rubber Duck a Dutch artist recently made for Hong Kong, but Shanghai deserves credit for coming up with an original spin on the floating bird theme.
Several Chinese artists designed and remade a ferry on the city’s Huangpu River to look like a duck, according to Reuters. But they added a grim twist.
It’s a cooked duck.
Check it out:
The ferry will be around for a month, carrying passengers and hosting cultural performances, according to the AFP.
It looks delicious:
Here’s a look at the original, in Hong Kong:
