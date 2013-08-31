Shanghai Made Its Own, Grimly Delicious Version Of The Giant Rubber Duck

We’ve called out Chinese cities for copying the giant Rubber Duck a Dutch artist recently made for Hong Kong, but Shanghai deserves credit for coming up with an original spin on the floating bird theme.

Several Chinese artists designed and remade a ferry on the city’s Huangpu River to look like a duck, according to Reuters. But they added a grim twist.

It’s a cooked duck.

Check it out:

The ferry will be around for a month, carrying passengers and hosting cultural performances, according to the AFP.

It looks delicious:

Here’s a look at the original, in Hong Kong:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.