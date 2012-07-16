The Worst Major Market In The World

Without a doubt, the Shanghai market is the worst in the world.



It fell 1.7% last night to the lowest level in 3.5 years, as noted by Bloomberg’s Sara Eisen.

Of the world’s biggest stock markets, it’s the only one in the red for 2012 as this table from Doug Short shows.

Photo: Doug Short

And of course it’s the worst performing since the crisis.

Again, see this table from Doug Short, and note the blue line at the bottom (which is only through last Friday, and doesn’t include today’s ugly action).

Photo: Doug Short

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.