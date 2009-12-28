Shanghai Surges After Wen Jiabao Promises Yuan Will Stay Weak

Joe Weisenthal
china yuan money cash dollars

Chinese investors love their manipulated, weak yuan, just like American investors love their manipulated, weak dollar.

This weekend, the Chinese premier Wen Jiabao promised a continuation of stimulus and a weak yuan policy and boom, the Shanghai market took off like a rocket.

While you were sleeping the exchanged gained 1.5%. Other Asian indices similarly took off, with the Nikkei gaining 1.3%.

