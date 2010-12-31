Shanghai Surges 1.76% To Close Out Terrible 2010

The Shanghai Composite surged 1.76% in overnight trading, ending a horrible year which saw the index fall 15%–more than any other major rival.



With markets closed in Japan, a half-day in Hong Kong, and further closures throughout Asia, it’s what Europe had to ride on before opening. But Shanghai’s strength doesn’t seem to have done much, with both the FTSE and CAC down this morning (Germany closed).

The Shanghai Composite, on the final day of the year, up 1.76%:

To put that in perspective, here’s the 2010 year chart, with the Shanghai Composite down 14.31%.

