Shanghai Surged Last Night, Euro Briefly Crosses $1.35

Not the most active night, but some interesting action in a few key markets.



Shanghai had a huge night, gaining 1.8%, sharply snapping back from some recent losses, though it’s still pretty deep in the hole as of late. Perhaps Chinese investors were excited about the success of Apple, which sources to much to China.

Meanwhile the Euro had another surprisingly strong night, briefly slicing up above $1.35.

