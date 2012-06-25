Shanghai Subway Tells Scantily-Clad Women To Expect Sexual Harassment

Photo: weibo.com

Can’t stand the heat? Want to make a statement and wear something revealing? You may wish to avoid Shanghai’s subway.It’s a bizarre incident that showcases just how far women’s rights still have to go in China. On June 20, tweeting from its official account on Sina Weibo, China’s twitter, Shanghai’s Number 2 Subway Line published a snapshot of a female passenger in a semi-transparent outfit and commented: “If that’s what you wear on a subway, then no wonder you will be sexually harassed! There are too many perverts riding the subway every day, and we can’t catch them all. Girl, you’ve got to respect yourself!”



