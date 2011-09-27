260 People Injured In Shanghai Subway Crash

A Shanghai subway crashed into the back of another train Tuesday, following a signal fault much like the one responsible for this summer’s deadly high-speed rail crash.



Bloomberg Business Week reports the incident occurred while workers were using manual controls following an automated systems failure.

The subway operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said three people are in critical condition.

The accident happened between Yuyuan station and Lao Ximen in the city’s historic district at about 2:51 p.m. on line 10, which is only one-year old.

More than 500 people were evacuated from the two trains and the area was flooded with firetrucks and ambulances.

On July 28 another train on the Number 10 line ran in the wrong direction because of another signaling fault.

More information will be posted as it becomes available. Video below.

