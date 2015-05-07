Chinese stocks got crushed again

Stocks were getting hammered in late trade in China for the third day in a row.
A short time ago the Shanghai Composite was down 2.75%.
Shanhai has dropped about 8% in three days, the biggest decline since mid 2013.
Some of the decline is being driven by a slowing in growth of margin lending after regulators tightened rules.
Also local reporting of the markets has become less upbeat.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was down 1.16%.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.