Chinese stocks got crushed again

Stocks were getting hammered in late trade in China for the third day in a row.

A short time ago the Shanghai Composite was down 2.75%.

Shanhai has dropped about 8% in three days, the biggest decline since mid 2013.

Some of the decline is being driven by a slowing in growth of margin lending after regulators tightened rules.

Also local reporting of the markets has become less upbeat.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was down 1.16%.

