Shanghai Stocks Boom After Wen Jiabao Declares Victory Over Inflation

In a big FT op-ed that came out on Thursday (which we summarized here), Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao explains how China was growing, and helping to strengthen the world economy.



The most newsworthy part, though, was where he basically called the Chinese inflation problem over, saying it had been solved.

Does he know something about future data releases? Not clear, but it seems Shanghai stocks like the message, as the main index — which has been very weak — surged over 2%.

