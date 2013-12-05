The Smog In Shanghai Right Now Seriously Looks Like It's The End Of The World

The smog in Shanghai is frequently awful.

But some of the images showing up on social media right now seem to be at another level.

More Shanghai airpocalypse pic today: The Bund pic.twitter.com/j8Jra3CFBl — Offbeat China (@OffbeatChina) December 5, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.