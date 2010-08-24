New Shanghai Real Estate Project Achieves Record-Breaking Price

Photo: Reuters

A luxury project in Shanghai’s Pudong district last week sold a villa for $20,385 (138,214 yuan) per square meter, which broke past records and set a new high.Shanghai Daily:



The 494-square-meter unit, located on Yinliu Road in Zhangjiang, was one of 18 luxury villas launched in mid July. The asking price for the remaining 17 villas – with a gross floor area of between 494 square meters and 669 square meters – is 138,000 yuan, according to www.fangdi.com.cn, the city’s official real estate website.

…

Meanwhile, a total of 20 apartments at a high-end residential development in downtown Luwan District were sold for an average 53,277 yuan per square meter last week, and 10 sales contracts were again sealed in Yanlord Town in Lianyang in Pudong during the seven-day period, with an average price of 45,254 yuan per square meter, according to statistics released by CRIC.

