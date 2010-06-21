Shanghai Property Prices Keep Falling In June

Photo: gabyu on flickr

The May slide for Shanghai properties continued in early June.Capital Vue reports that transaction volume for June 6th – June 13th fell 12% week-on-week, while average prices fell 6% week-on-week.



The decline in average price is being blamed on the fact that 90% of recent transactions have occurred in the suburbs, where prices tend to be lower. So perhaps there’s an excuse, but the market has at best stabilised.

