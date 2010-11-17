Shanghai Plunged Again Last Night, And The Commodities Are Getting Killed With It

As we’ve been saying, the story to follow the most closely isn’t Ireland or the PIIGS but Shanghai because Chinese growth is one thing that’s going right for American businesses, and because the impact on commodities is massive.



Once again, the Shanghai market tanked last night:

And the industrial commodities are down across the board, with oil futures sinking to sub $82, and copper continuing to get pummelled.

