Shanghai Plummets 2.5% Ahead Of Possible Tightening, US Drifts Lower

Tightening fears are once again on the agenda in Asia.
As we mentioned yesterday, the Chinese People’s National Bank Congress meets Friday, and it’s certainly possible that the next proposed tightening comes out of that meeting.
Shanghai Plummeted 2.5%.
In the US, stocks are down, but the action is a bit more mellow.
Photo: CNNMoney.com
Meanwhile, Gold has had a good couple of days and is remains close to $1140
Photo: Kitco
