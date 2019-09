Photo: Shard London Bridge

After some initial turbulence last night, world markets settled down.After initially falling 1.8%, Shanghai dropped only 0.7%.



In London, the FTSE is up about .4%.

The Euro-wide Stoxx index is up modestly, as are S&P futures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.