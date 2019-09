So the manufacturing sector is slowing. The market doesn’t care.



Shanghai was up another 1.3% last night, and now the Shanghai Composite, at 2672, is up 15% from its intraday low made July 2.

Photo: Bloomberg

For a full recap of the overnight action, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.