One Hated Market Continues To Be The World's #1 Performer

As an economy and a market, China is probably one of the most hated in the world right now.



And yet!

Among major markets, it’s the top performer, as this table (update through last Friday by Doug Short) reveals.

Photo: Doug Short

And it’s doing better since then.

Shanghai was up 1.2% on Tuesday, and it gained nicely on Monday as well.

Apparently the Chinese government is giving more details about what kind of stimuli it might apply to the economy, including incentives for energy-efficient appliance purchases.

