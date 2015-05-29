The Shanghai stock market crashed on Thursday -- here's what it looks like next to the US markets

The Shanghai Composite stock index was slammed on Thursday, dropping by 6.5%.

Over the last year, the Shanghai exchange has grown to be the third largest in the world.

Here are the ten largest stock exchanges in the world by total market capitalisation, as of April 2015, according to the World Federation of Exchanges’ monthly report. With a total end of April market cap of $US5.6 trillion, Shanghai is the third largest exchange in the world after the two big US exchanges:

