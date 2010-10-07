Shanghai Just Issued A Slew Of New Measures In An Attempt To Cool The Housing Bubble

Photo: Flickr User uniquebuildings (www.flickr.com

Chinese regulators continue too appear proactive in their attempt to avoid a disastrous housing bust.Shanghai — which is frequently seen as ground zero of the housing boom — has issued a slew of new regulations according to Shanghai Daily. Notably, families will be limited to just one extra apartment. No loans of any kind will be given to a buyer of a 3rd apartment.



Notably there is still no property tax planned, but it could com shortly.

