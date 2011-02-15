Shanghai Is Flat And Hong Kong Dives After Benign Chinese Inflation

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

The big number of the night was the Chinese inflation number and it was… relatively benign. At 4.9% for January it came in slightly below estimates.That being said, there was lots of talk about it being massaged — with food accounting for a less of a weighting than it used to — so it’s hard to say exactly how it stacked up.



The Shanghai market was flat on the news. Hong Kong dived.

In India, markets rallied again.

Overall, things are quiet.

UK also comes out with GDP today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.